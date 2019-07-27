OOIL Second Quarter Volumes Up By 4.6%

For the second quarter of 2019 (ended 30th June 2019), total volumes were 4.6% up from the same period last year. Total revenues increased by 7.1% to US Dollars 1,566.4 million.

Loadable capacity increased by 6.4%. The overall load factor was 1.4% lower than the same period in 2018. Overall average revenue per teu increased by 2.4% compared to the second quarter of last year.

For the first six months of 2019 (ended 30th June 2019), total volumes increased by 3.2% over the same period last year and total revenues recorded a 6.5% growth. Loadable capacity increased by 4.3%. The overall load factor was 0.9% lower than the same period in 2018.

Overall average revenue per teu increased by 3.3% compared to the same period last year.

CAUTION STATEMENT

