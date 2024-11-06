OPEC actions increasing volatility and hampering new investment in oil and gas, Eni CEO says

OPEC+ oil supply cuts and recent efforts to unwind them have increased volatility in energy markets and hampered investment in new production, the CEO of Italian energy company Eni said.

Speaking at an industry event in Abu Dhabi, Claudio Descalzi said he expected high volatility in the energy markets experienced in recent years to extend into 2025.

Eight members of OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus Russia and other allies, agreed on Sunday to delay a planned December oil output increase by one month due to weak demand in China and rising supplies.

Oil prices were up by over 2.8% by 1216 GMT on Monday.

“As soon as (OPEC) say we’re going to release some production, the price went down immediately. Now they say we postpone until the end of the year, and that has made a big impact on the market… the volatile situation is not good,” Descalzi said.

“Everybody says we need energy, but with this kind of volatile situation, and this volatility is not really helping investment” in new oil and gas production, he said.

BP CEO Murray Auchincloss as well as Shell CEO Wael Sawan told the panel that tensions in the Middle East topped the risks facing energy markets.

Escalating tensions between Israel and Iran since last October have stoked concerns over supply disruptions in the Gulf, which produces and exports around 20% of the world’s oil and gas, pushing oil prices higher.

Turning to the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, Auchincloss said that the biggest challenge the United States faces is regulatory reform to allow permits for new investments in energy, particularly renewables and low-carbon projects.

Auchincloss also said that the world would require a lot of new investment in oil and gas in order to maintain supplies, regardless of a possible settling of demand in the coming years.

