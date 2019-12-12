OPEC analysis shows full output cut commitment needed to keep oil market balanced

Global demand for OPEC’s crude will tumble to 29.13 million b/d in the first quarter of 2020, the bloc’s analysis arm said Wednesday, highlighting the production discipline members will need to display to keep the oil market balanced.

OPEC’s 14 members produced 29.55 million b/d in November, it reported in its closely watched Monthly Oil Market Report.

The statistics indicate that OPEC will need to follow through on its new production cut agreement and have Saudi Arabia maintain its pledge to overcomply with its quota, to prevent a market oversupply that could cause oil prices to slide.

OPEC, Russia and nine other allies last week ratified new output caps for the first three months of next year, with OPEC agreeing to slash 372,000 b/d of production. Saudi Arabia said it would go further and hold its output to 9.74 million b/d, well under its new quota and below its November production of 9.85 million b/d.

The supply curbs reaffirmed the OPEC+ coalition’s “continuing commitment to oil market stability,” OPEC said in the report.

OPEC and its allies plan to meet March 5-6 in Vienna to review their production cut agreement and decide whether to extend them.

OPEC’s analysis indicates they likely will need to, with demand for OPEC crude falling to 28.88 million b/d in the second quarter.

For the full-year 2020, OPEC left its forecasts of global oil demand and non-OPEC supply unchanged from its projections last month.

Demand will reach 100.88 million b/d in 2020, up 1.08 million b/d from 2019. Non-OPEC supply, meanwhile, will rise to 64.46 million b/d in 2020, up 2.17 million b/d from 2019, driven by gains in the US, Brazil, Canada and Norway, OPEC said.

Oil inventories in OECD countries fell in October, the most recent month for which data is available, to 2.933 billion barrels, still some 33 million barrels above the five-year average that OPEC has said it is targeting.

