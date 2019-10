OPEC and other oil producers need more coordination – Russia

OPEC and other oil producers need to coordinate more closely to reduce market volatility, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

He also said oil prices were stable for now but the market outlook was uncertain.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Edmund Blair)