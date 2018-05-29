OPEC behind in upstream investment as glut ends

Headline Brent crude prices are on an upward trend amid Opec’s continuing commitment to supply cuts and US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela. Opec leaders have even expressed reservations that upstream investment can keep up with demand in the mid-term. Paradoxically, while the group of oil-producing countries welcomes rising global oil prices, they appear to be accelerating faster than expected. It appears that Opec is fighting defensively compared to US shale, which increased spending and investment much earlier from about the beginning of 2016. Opec’s own projections appear to support this argument. The 2018 upstream investment plans are forecast to be worth $35 billion, compared to $40 billion in 2017. Investment for 2019 is set even lower at $30 billion, with Opec’s main concerns currently focused on the huge capacity maintenance costs of current projects. As cash flow picks up from higher prices, however, more Opec countries may be considering the merits of increased investment.

Oil companies typically announce spending plans by mid-year after evaluating the current market conditions, and I expect to see more capex to be announced after June. This decision is likely to be based purely on regaining market share in the mid-term and competing with US shale going forward. Now that the US has established itself as an oil exporter and Opec plus Russia’s main global rival for market share, the world’s largest economy is using all the tools at its disposal to win. Pressure on competing oil producers; dramatically increased capex; tax incentives; rising supplies – clearly the US is aggressively pursuing growth and market share in the oil markets. The White House hasn’t been deterred from its goals even amid signs of non-cooperation at the political level from key allies. The EU and UK remain committed to the multi-national nuclear deal with Iran and have proposed bypassing US sanctions by buying Iranian oil in euros, according to officials.

The widening spread between WTI and Brent is a key benchmark to watch as it hit three-year highs in May. By the end of the third week of the month, the spread had reached close to $8/barrel. It seems reasonable to expect that the appetite for US shale will increase given its lower price and plentiful supplies. Much depends on Opec’s response to the new market conditions, and whether it moves quickly enough to maintain its competitiveness. Granted, the conditions changed very rapidly, in the blink of an eye it seems. The oil markets went from sluggish prices and a stalemate between US shale production versus Opec cuts, to a diverging Brent-US shale spread and a looming lack of competitiveness for Opec producers.

Then again, the developments in the geopolitical balance of power are more than interesting in their implications for the oil markets. WTI-Brent are not the only diverging factors for the oil markets. America’s foreign policy is diverging from its key allies in Europe as US President Trump’s ‘America First’ campaign promise is kept at the cost of many of its international relationships. This has not escaped the wary eye of investors. The sentiment appears to be bullish amid profit-taking, and I fully expect volatility as the second half of the year approaches.

