Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / OPEC chief optimistic about 2021 recovery but uncertainty remains

OPEC chief optimistic about 2021 recovery but uncertainty remains

in Oil & Companies News 17/02/2021

OPEC’s secretary general said on Wednesday there were grounds for optimism that 2021 would be a year of recovery after the slump in oil prices and demand caused by the pandemic.

“While there are grounds for optimism that 2021 will be the year of recovery … there are many other uncertainties that lie ahead,” Mohammad Barkindo told a virtual International Energy Forum event.

Barkindo also said there was no prospect of a peak in oil use on the “immediate horizon.”
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software