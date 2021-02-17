OPEC chief optimistic about 2021 recovery but uncertainty remains

OPEC’s secretary general said on Wednesday there were grounds for optimism that 2021 would be a year of recovery after the slump in oil prices and demand caused by the pandemic.

“While there are grounds for optimism that 2021 will be the year of recovery … there are many other uncertainties that lie ahead,” Mohammad Barkindo told a virtual International Energy Forum event.

Barkindo also said there was no prospect of a peak in oil use on the “immediate horizon.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Edmund Blair)