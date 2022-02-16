Recent News

  

OPEC chief ‘reasonably optimistic’ Ukraine stability will be restored

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said he was “reasonably optimistic” that global leaders involved in the standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine will be able to restore peace and stability.

Geopolitics and massive underinvestment were driving the oil market, Barkindo said on the sidelines of an industry event in Cairo, adding that the world needs every barrel it can get at the moment.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by David Goodman)

