OPEC Commemorates EIA’s Cautionary Oil Demand Outlook

Oil prices are resilient above the $80-per-barrel mark since early October. The strength of the U.S. dollar and the bearish OPEC monthly oil market report and the possibility of the U.S. withdrawing from its strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) all still didn’t push prices below the $80 mark.

OPEC’s monthly report is commemorating the earlier U.S. energy information administration (EIA) monthly short-term energy outlook (STEO), which was perceived bearish for the 2022 global oil markets.

Both monthly reports came with a cautionary oil demand outlook, but they both didn’t thoroughly take into consideration that the return of air travel might result in stronger-than-expected oil demand growth for 2022.

OPEC cut its oil demand for the fourth quarter this year by 330,000 barrels per day (bpd). This might imply a lower oil demand growth for 2022, hinting that oil prices might be turbulent as a result of supply and demand swing out of balance.

OPEC expects global oil demand growth of 4.15 million bpd in 2022 reaching 100.6 million bpd unchanged from last month. The OPEC forecast for the fourth quarter this year was bearish, as the higher oil prices will dampen oil demand in line with rolling over OPEC+ producers output strategy.

OPEC didn’t reflect the upward revision in oil demand in the fourth quarter as a result of switching from natural gas to petroleum in the electric power sector in parts of Asia and Europe into the 2022 outlook.

EIA forecast global oil demand to average 97.5 million bpd for all of 2021, which is a 5.1 million bpd increase from 2020 and an increase of 3.3 million bpd in 2022.

OPEC reported a slight increase in OECD oil inventories in September at 206 million barrels below the latest five-year average and 374 million barrels lower than the same month last year.

EIA expects the U.S. crude production to rise to an annual average of 11.9 million bpd in 2022, which is still lower than its record annual average of 12.23 million bpd in 2019. This will further empower the low-cost oil producers as the key for upstream investment going forward will be the low-cost producer and not the volume producers.

Yet, EIA projected that the global oil market will become oversupplied and prices will fall by early next year with builds up in global oil inventories in 2022, driven by rising production from OPEC+ and the US, along with slowing growth in global oil demand.

While the Bank of America forecasts oil prices at $120 in 2022, the EIA forecast suggests a maximum monthly average of WTI price of $81 in November this year with progressive decline to average $72 in 2022 as a result from the oil production growth from OPEC+ and US shale oil that will outpace slowing growth in global oil demand.

The EIA monthly STEO has already paved the way for OPEC+ to proceed to 2022 with a tight oil supplies strategy as a result of the expected uncertain oil demand outlook. This opposes the earlier request from the White House for OPEC+ producers to hike their oil outputs. We’ll know OPEC+ output strategy when producers meet in early December to decide on the upcoming 2022 output strategy and how to reflect this uncertain oil demand growth on their output strategy.

Source: Investing.com