OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts rises to 113% in February, sources say

in Oil & Companies News 24/03/2021

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in February rose to 113%, two OPEC+ sources from the producer group told Reuters.

The figure compares with a January compliance figure of 103%.

Compliance from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries reached 124%, a figure which includes the additional voluntary cut from Saudi Arabia, said one of the sources.

Compliance from non-OPEC members in the alliance reached 94%, the source added.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Susan Fenton)

