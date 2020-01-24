OPEC considering keeping oil cuts until year-end, discussions at early stage – TASS

OPEC is discussing extending its oil cuts until the end of the year as the market still looks bearish, but the discussions are still at an early stage, Russia’s TASS news agency cited an OPEC source as saying on Friday.

The group of oil exporters is due to meet in March, but could also meet in June to decide on policy, the source was quoted as saying.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)