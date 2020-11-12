OPEC cuts 2020, 2021 global oil demand forecasts on COVID-19 surge

OPEC has turned more bearish on global oil demand due to the second wave of COVID-19 infections, providing sobering analysis as the producer group and its allies prepare to decide on 2021 production quotas.

The producer group on Nov. 11 issued its latest oil market forecast, revising down its projections of global demand by 280,000 b/d for 2020 and by 580,000 b/d for 2021. OPEC was more mixed in its outlook last month, when it slightly raised its 2020 demand estimate, citing economic growth in China.

“These downward revisions mainly take into account downward adjustments to the economic outlook in OECD economies due to COVID-19 containment measures, with the accompanying adverse impacts on transportation and industrial fuel demand through mid-2021,” OPEC said in the report.

The new outlook puts pressure on members of the OPEC+ alliance, in their role as the oil market’s swing producers, to reconsider plans to add output to the market starting in January. The market appears to be largely expecting OPEC+, which meets Nov. 30-Dec. 1, to extend its current 7.7 million b/d in output cuts through at least the first few months of 2021, instead of tapering them to 5.8 million b/d as scheduled.

Delegates have told S&P Global Platts that the cuts could even be deepened, though a unanimous consensus on this would be politically difficult.

OPEC call

OPEC pegged global demand for its crude for 2020 at 22.1 million b/d, about 300,000 b/d lower than last month’s forecast.

OPEC pumped an average of 24.39million b/d in October, according to secondary sources used by the organization to track output. The figure was up 322,000 b/d from September.

For 2021, the call on OPEC crude rises to 27.4 million b/d.

The estimate for non-OPEC supply is 62.73 million b/d for 2020 and 63.68 million b/d for 2021.

World oil inventories fell in September for the third consecutive month, according to the report, to hit 3.18 billion barrels, still 211.9 million barrels above the five-year average that the OPEC+ alliance has said it is targeting with its production cuts.

Source: Platts