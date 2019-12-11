OPEC+ decision will support oil at $55-65 per barrel, Gazprom Neft CEO says: Ifax

Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov said on Tuesday a decision by OPEC and its allies to reduce output last week would help support oil prices at $55-65 per barrel in the first quarter, the Interfax news agency reported.

It was right of OPEC and its allies to exclude Russian gas condensate when calculating Russia’s oil output, he said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)