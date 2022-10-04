Recent News

  

OPEC+ discusses oil output cuts in excess of 1 mln bpd, says source

The OPEC+ group of oil producers is discussing potential output cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd), an OPEC source said, excluding any voluntary cuts by individual members.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)and allies, known collectively as OPEC+, holds their first in-person meeting since 2020 in Vienna on Wednesday to set output policy.

“It may be as significant as the April 2020 meeting,” the source said, referring to when OPEC+ agreed record supply cuts as the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman)

