Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / OPEC does not need to make up for Russia oil output cut – Angola oil minister

OPEC does not need to make up for Russia oil output cut – Angola oil minister

in Oil & Companies News 09/03/2023

There is no need for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase oil output to make up for Russia’s 500,000 barrel per day cut, Angola’s secretary of state for oil and gas told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We believe the Russian oil is still there,” Angola’s Jose Barroso said. “They find a way, they find new markets… There is a balance in the market.”
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software