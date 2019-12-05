OPEC faces supply pressures, demand uncertainty in 2020: IEA’s Atkinson

A combination of supply side pressure and demand uncertainty will trouble OPEC well into 2020, the International Energy Agency’s chief oil analyst said.

“The challenge facing OPEC ministers is the big wave of supply growth from non-OPEC countries hitting the market already, and certainly growing in 2020 supply is going to continue to grow from the US, although there is some debate as to how high that will be,” Neil Atkinson, the IEA’s head of oil industry and market division, said in an interview at an S&P Global Platts event in London.

Atkinson cited Brazil, Canada, Norway and Guyana as other key sources of oil supply growth. Some of these are more similar in terms of crude quality to OPEC crude grades than the additional lighter sweeter US shale growth.

The IEA’s most recent oil market report raised its estimate of non-OPEC oil output growth next year to 2.3 million b/d while dropping its estimate of the “call” on OPEC crude, warning of a “major challenge” for the producer group and its partners ahead of their next meeting. The 24-country coalition of OPEC and others including Russia meet later this week to decide whether to adjust the 1.2 million b/d production cut deal which will expire in the first quarter of 2020.

Atkinson “respects” the range of views around US crude production growth, which has seen some market participants put it at 100,000 b/d to others putting it well over 1 million b/d, he pointed to the IEA’s view of output coming in at just under the 1 million b/d mark, with still “pretty strong” month-on-month growth in recent months. Atkinson argued the drivers are still there for now but in the next five years there is likely to be sharp deceleration in US production growth.

Atkinson also highlighted that “demand growth is also subject to some uncertainty.” While he believes we will see global GDP slightly higher in 2020 than 2019, he warned “there are still headwinds from the US-China trade dispute, we can’t be sure how that will play out.”

The oil market veteran also pointed out OPEC’s need to maintain the production cut pact to ensure the necessary fiscal revenues for all the producers involved. He played down the chances of a return to a pump at will strategy and highlighting the durability of OPEC and the importance of Saudi Arabian and Russian relations beyond the OPEC alliance.

GEOPOLITICAL RISK

Atkinson called the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq oil facilities in September “deeply concerning” even though oil prices returned to pre-attack levels within a matter of days after. He suggested it would “not be unreasonable” to see a repeat of the strike on one of the most important oil processing facilities in the world given the attack came with “such precision.” He warned that a repeat attack “could be more devastating” and if that impact was longer lasting then the relative ease with which the oil market coped with the first incident may no longer be the case.

Atkinson added that one reason the market was able to absorb the losses was that global oil stocks are relatively high, with 3 billion barrels of OECD commercial stocks, 1 billion barrels roughly in China, 1.2 billion barrels of crude and products in the US, along with emergency stocks. He said the buffers will stay in place for some time to come so the “world is well placed to withstand further disruptions.”

