OPEC fulfilled oil output deal at rate of 131% in August – TASS cites source
OPEC countries fulfilled a global deal to cut oil output at a rate of 131% last month, while non-OPEC countries fulfilled it at a rate of 147%, TASS news agency cited a source as saying.
OPEC, Russia and other producers have since Jan. 1 implemented a deal to cut output by 1.2 million bpd. The alliance, known as OPEC+, in July renewed the pact until March 2020 and a committee reviewing the pact meets on Thursday.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maria Grabar; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Franklin Paul)