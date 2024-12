OPEC+ has agreed to keep oil output steady for Q1, Interfax cites sources

OPEC+ has agreed to keep oil production at the current levels for the first quarter of 2025, Interfax news agency said on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

It also said that the group has decided to increase production after that until September 2026.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)