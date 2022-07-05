Recent News

  

OPEC+ must produce more oil, says British premier

OPEC+ must produce more oil, says British premier

05/07/2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday OPEC+ must produce more oil to try to tackle a growing cost-of-living crisis and bring down prices.

“There is no doubt that we are going to need a lot more OPEC+ oil,” he told parliament, referring to a group that includes Saudi Arabia, Russia and other major oil producers.

“The UK has … strong and productive relations with Saudi Arabia. We need to make sure the whole of the West does as well,” Johnson said, adding that Saudi Arabia needed to produce more oil.
Source: Arab News

