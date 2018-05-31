OPEC/non-OPEC cooperation still needed to ensure stability: Barkindo

Cooperation among oil producers within and beyond OPEC is still needed to ensure market stability and underpin the investment needed to prevent a future gap in oil supply, OPEC secretary general Mohammed Barkindo said as OPEC and its non-OPEC partners start to reconsider their production cut pact.

Addressing a conference in Baku, Barkindo said as a result of the 24-country production cut agreement reached in 2016, “There is now far more optimism and confidence in our industry compared to just two years ago.”

But he said there was still work to do and that having brought oil stock levels back in line with their five-year average, “We will look into developing metrics and designing mechanisms to help prevent future shocks and extreme volatility in the market.”

Barkindo warned that while upstream oil investment had picked up, the risk of a supply gap in the medium to long term remained as a result of growing demand and decline from existing production facilities. Roughly $10.5 trillion of investment in upstream oil production would be needed to 2040, he said.

His comments suggested continued concern about a risk from weak oil prices, which may deter higher cost producers from investing, for example in deepwater production.

“Every effort should be made to avoid a potential supply gap that could present a serious challenge to the industry in the medium to long-term,” he said.

“The only way to meet these current and future challenges is through close cooperation and dialogue” among producers, he said.

OPEC is expected to discuss possible changes to the 2016 production pact, which together with non-OPEC countries targeted cuts of 1.8 million b/d, at its next formal meeting in Vienna in June.

Preliminary talks on changes to the agreement have already got underway, and energy ministers from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are expected to hold talks this coming Saturday in Kuwait City.

Barkindo reiterated his view that oil market rebalancing required efforts not only by OPEC, but a wider group of countries collaborating on the basis of “equity, fairness and transparency.”

The production cut agreement of 2016 is “a transparent and freely accessible platform which is open to all producers,” he said, going on to praise Caspian producer Azerbaijan?s participation.

Source: Platts