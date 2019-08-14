OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou : daily basket price stood at $59.47 a barrel Tuesday, 13 August 2019

Recent News

  
The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $59.47 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with $57.96 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).
Source: OPEC

