OPEC+ scraps technical meeting ahead of key meeting of ministers, sources say

OPEC+ canceled a meeting of its Joint Technical Committee (JTC) set for Oct. 4 ahead of a key gathering of ministers from the producer group to set policy, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

The JTC advises the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and the overall OPEC+ ministerial meeting on market fundamentals.

One of the sources said the decision to scrap the JTC meeting came from the JMMC, without elaborating.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Maha El Dahan, editing by Mark Heinrich)