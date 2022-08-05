Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / OPEC Sec Gen says we should tread a fine line as not to consume all oil reserves

OPEC Sec Gen says we should tread a fine line as not to consume all oil reserves

in Oil & Companies News 05/08/2022

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) should tread a fine line as not to consume all oil reserves, the Organization’s Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais told Al-arabiya TV on Thursday.

Al-Ghais also commented on OPEC’s decision on Wednesday to only increase production by 100,000 barrels per day by saying: “we aim to test market reaction”.

The secretary general also said the organization was not in a competition with Russia saying: “the market has room for all”, ading even with the discounts we heard Russia is giving to Asia.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Alaa Swilam; editing by David Evans)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software