OPEC Secretary General stresses the importance of enhancing refining capacity

OPEC Secretary General, HE Haitham Al Ghais, underlined the importance of enhancing refining capacity globally to meet the growing demand for oil products.

The Secretary General delivered these remarks at the 13th Technical Meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries participating in the Charter of Cooperation (CoC).

Al Ghais praised OPEC Member Countries for their exceptional efforts in expanding their refining capacities by constructing refineries, such as Al Zour Refinery, Kuwait; Dangote Refinery, Nigeria; and Jazan Refinery, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Secretary General also highlighted the importance of the technical discussions between OPEC Member Countries and non-OPEC countries of the CoC.

“As usual, this meeting has been organized for the technical experts of OPEC and participating non-OPEC producing countries and is centred on providing an opportunity to exchange views on key factors impacting oil market developments,” Al Ghais stated.

The CoC Technical Meeting is convened twice a year to facilitate knowledge sharing and exchange of views on oil market conditions as well as other key energy-related topics, thereby strengthening mutual ties and understanding among countries.

The meeting was held following the conclusion of the 139th Meeting of OPEC’s Economic Commission Board (ECB).

Source: OPEC