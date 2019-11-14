OPEC sees US shale growth slowing, trade tension pessimism ‘overblown’

The market is too pessimistic over US-China trade tensions, and forecasts of US shale production growth are too optimistic, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said Wednesday, outlining his bullish case for oil prices in the year ahead.

With many analysts speculating that OPEC and its allies will have to deepen their output cuts to prevent a price slide in 2020, Barkindo said he sees positive indicators ahead for the global economy that would enable the oil producer coalition to stay the course.

The US and China, the world’s two largest economies, would eventually reach an agreement to resolve their demand-dampening tariff tit-for-tat, he said, citing “credible reports” that negotiations were progressing apace.

Oil prices had been so depressed by the uncertainty hanging over the trade dispute that any breakthrough would create a “disproportionate” bullish response and force economists into “positive revisions of the [GDP] projections we are seeing, which will have a multiplier effect on demand,” Barkindo told reporters in a briefing on the sidelines of the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi.

“I’m not trying to downplay it … but the contribution to global economic growth of world trade in comparison to the doom and gloom that have been reported and how the market reacts to these reports, in our opinion, has been disproportionate,” he said.

At the same time, headwinds for US shale producers would also provide upside for oil prices in 2020, he added.

“We are likely to see sharp [downward] revisions of non-OPEC supply, particularly from the shale basins of the United States,” Barkindo said.

OPEC and its allies are scheduled to gather December 5-6 in Vienna to decide on the future of their 1.2 million b/d supply cut agreement, which is scheduled to expire in March.

Rather than deepen the cuts, the bloc is leaning toward extending its production quotas at the same levels through the end of 2020, according to officials.

The coalition could push the decision back until closer to the deal’s March expiry, but most likely will agree to extend the cuts at the meeting, a Gulf delegate told S&P Global Platts on condition of anonymity.

“There will be proposals discussed, but I think there will be a decision to extend for the year,” the delegate said.

Another said that deepening the cuts would only encourage more US shale production to come online, a dilemma OPEC and its partners have been grappling with ever since they first forged their agreement on output quotas in late 2016.

“I still have my doubts” that deeper cuts would be effective at raising oil prices, the second delegate said.

NO RECESSION IN SIGHT

OPEC’s analysis arm is scheduled to issue its latest 2020 forecast of supply and demand fundamentals on Thursday in its closely watched monthly oil market report.

US producers are waiting to take their cues from OPEC, Francis Fannon, head of the US State Department’s Bureau of Energy Resources, said at the conference. He joked that he did not envy the job that Barkindo has in chairing meetings of the producer group as it struggles with the rise of US shale supplies that have capped oil prices.

“US production responds to market conditions,” he said. “When prices go up and down, US producers will modulate to meet demand.”

The Energy Information Administration has forecast that US crude production will grow 900,000 b/d next year, and even OPEC’s own projection sees a rise of 1.01 million b/d for 2020.

But Barkindo said US shale companies themselves had told him those forecasts were too optimistic. Many shale operators have outlined the financial pressures they are facing, in recent earning calls.

UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei also said at ADIPEC that he sees “a softening of what the US can produce,” pointing to the increasing water cut of barrels pumped from shale formations.

Meanwhile, OPEC is forecasting “robust” global GDP growth of 3% for 2020, and oil demand growth of 1 million b/d “is reasonable,” Barkindo said.

“The fundamentals of the global economy remain strong,” he added. “A global contraction that will lead to a recession is not on the horizon. There is no cause for alarm at the moment.”

