OPEC+ start talks weighing extension of deal to cut oil output – TASS

in Oil & Companies News 15/01/2020

Key OPEC countries and their allies have begun discussing a delay until June of a decision on extending a deal to cut output, Russia’s TASS news agency said on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source.

OPEC and its allies may decide to postpone an approaching policy meeting to June from March, the TASS news agency said on Tuesday, citing an unnamed source in OPEC.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

