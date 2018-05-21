OPEC talks, sanctions to be a focus at St Petersburg forum

Leading politicians, oil ministers and CEOs will meet at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum this week to discuss key issues affecting the energy sector, including recent oil price rises, the terms of the OPEC coalition deal and sanctions.

Saudi Arabian energy minister Khalid al-Falih, OPEC secretary general Mohammed Barkindo, UAE energy minister and current OPEC president Suhail al-Mazrouei will discuss market conditions at the biggest economic meeting on the Russian calendar on Thursday and Friday.

These talks come at a time when OPEC and Russia’s production cuts, Iran sanctions, plunging Venezuelan output and reduced capex volumes since 2014 have pushed prices up to 80/b in recent days for the first time since November 2014.

High prices provide a welcome boost to the state budget, but may be a mixed blessing for Russia.

Rising oil prices could be used to top up reserves that were depleted during the low price period and support the development of strategic projects, said Christian Boermel, senior analyst, Russia upstream at Wood Mackenzie.

On the other hand, “Russia is wary of an overheated oil market and has a preference for price stability over quick gains. A too high oil price could negatively impact its declared strategy to reduce dependence on oil revenues and weaken the efforts to support the domestic industry through import substitution,” Boermel said.

For many, current prices are an indication the 24-country 1.8 million b/d production cut deal has served its purpose and oil producers now need to think about ensuring there is not an oil deficit in the market in coming months.

Falih has said Saudi Arabia will work with partners to mitigate the impact of any supply shortages and ensure market stability after the US announced it would unilaterally exit the Iran sanctions agreement.

Any move to allow Russian producers to bring more barrels to market would likely be welcomed in Moscow.

Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft said it could restore the 100,000 b/d it cut under the OPEC alliance within two months. Lukoil and Gazprom Neft also indicated they would not take long to bring their production back up to pre-deal volumes. All three have greenfield projects ready for launch.

DIVERGING POLICIES

Russian compliance with the production cut deal has fallen recently. It committed to reduce output by 300,000 b/d from October 2016 levels, and after a gradual decline in output at the beginning of the deal in January 2017, since May 2017 it showed strong compliance.

But data for March and April 2018 indicated compliance was below that level, suggesting companies are growing tired of capping output.

The St. Petersburg Forum will also include speeches and a Q&A session with Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Macron’s visit comes as European companies, including French oil and gas major Total, are looking for exemptions to sanctions that will be introduced as a result of US President Donald Trump’s decision to exit the Iran nuclear deal.

Sanctions against Russia will also be a key area for discussion, with the US recently adding new names to the list, including Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller.

In contrast to the initial phase of sanctions beginning in 2014, when the US and EU introduced almost identical measures, there has been a clear divergence in approach from policy makers in recent months.

European oil and gas companies have by and large maintained their operations in Russia, with BP even expanding its presence.

The importance of ensuring the smooth flow of Russian gas to Europe has also made European politicians reluctant to copy US measures that threaten the development of new gas supply infrastructure between Russia and Europe.

Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne is expected to attend the event in St Petersburg. A shareholder in both Novatek and its Yamal LNG project, Total’s hydrocarbons production includes a significant contribution from Russian oil and gas.

Shell’s Ben van Beurden and BP’s Bob Dudley are also expected at the event. Both companies are involved in major hydrocarbons projects in Russia and have consistently defended a “business as usual” approach since sanctions were introduced.

Meanwhile Abe has been a regular visitor to Russia in recent years, forging a strong relationship with Putin that has underpinned growing economic cooperation.

Japan is a key market for Russian exports of LNG and crude. Japanese companies are also involved in a number of upstream projects and have indicated they would like to join new projects, including LNG plants, and increase purchases of Russian energy.

