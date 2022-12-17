OPEC: Tanker Rates Moved Higher in November
as uncertainties regarding the EU sanctions and price cap led some charters to adopt a wait-and-see approach.
Clean spot freight rates on medium-range vessels were up 13% in November both East and West of Suez, amid tight tonnage availability.
Spot fixtures
The latest estimates show global spot fixtures saw significant gains in November to average 16.7 mb/d. Fixtures increased by 2.7 mb/d, or more than 19% m-o-m. Compared with the previous year, spot fixtures rose by 1.8 mb/d or over 12%
OPEC spot fixtures rose in November to average 12.3 mb/d. This represents a m-o-m gain of almost 2.8 mb/d, or close to 30%. In comparison with the same month in 2021, fixtures were up by 3.4 mb/d, or more than 37%. Middle East-to-East fixtures increased by 1.9 mb/d, or more than 34%, to average 7.5 mb/d. Compared with the same month last year, eastward flows from the Middle East were just under 2 mb/d, or 35%, higher. In contrast, spot fixtures from the Middle East-to-West showed a decline in November, down by around 0.2 mb/d, or almost 12% m-o-m, to average around 1.3 mb/d. However, y-o-y, rates were 0.5 mb/d, or almost 60%, higher. Outside the Middle East, fixtures averaged 3.6 mb/d. This represents an increase of 1.0 mb/d, or 42% m-o-m, and an increase of 0.9 mb/d, or almost 36%, y-o-y.
Sailings and arrivals
OPEC sailings rose by around 0.8 mb/d, or around 4% m-o-m in November, to average 23.5 mb/d. This was 1.7 mb/d, or about 8%, higher compared with the same month a year ago. Middle East sailings edged up marginally to average 17.6 mb/d. However, y-o-y, sailings from the region were up by about 0.9 mb/d, or around 5%, compared with November 2021.
Crude arrivals saw a mixed performance in November. Arrivals in North America increased by around 0.4 mb/d, or almost 5% m-o-m, to average 9.5 mb/d. There were up by a similar amount y-o-y. Arrivals in Europe fell 0.4 mb/d, or over 3%, to average 12.2 mb/d. This was a drop of 0.6 mb/d, or about 5%, compared with the same month last year. Arrivals in the Far East rose 3.2 mb/d, or about 21%, to average 18.4 mb/d. Y-o-y they were around 3.4 mb/d, or almost 23%, higher. West Asian arrivals declined 0.9 mb/d, or 10%, to average 7.7 mb/d. Y-o-y, arrivals in the region slipped 0.4 mb/d, or about 5%.
Dirty tanker freight rates
Very large crude carriers (VLCCs)
VLCC spot rates continued to show a strong performance in November, gaining 21% on average m-o-m. Y-o-y, VLCC rates were up 162% on average. On the Middle East-to-East route, rates rose 20% m-o-m to average WS112 points. This was 160% higher y-o-y. Rates on the Middle East-to-West route gained 26% m-o-m to average WS68 points. Y-o-y, rates on the route were up by 183%. West Africa-to-East spot rates gained 17% m-o-m to average WS111 points in November. Compared with the same month last year, rates were 147% higher.
Suezmax
Suezmax rates enjoyed a strong performance in November, gaining 31% m-o-m. Rates remained supported by ongoing trade dislocations, which boosted demand for longer-haul voyages in this class. Compared with the same month last year, they were considerably higher, up 216%. Rates on the West Africa-to-US Gulf Coast (USGC) gained 30% to average WS194 points. Compared with the same month last year, they were 218% higher. Spot freight rates on the USGC-to-Europe route rose 31% compared with the previous month to average WS172 points. Y-o-y, rates were 207% higher
Aframax
Aframax spot freight rates saw robust gains on all monitored routes in November. On average, spot Aframax rates increased 45% m-o-m. Compared with the same month last year, rates were 201% higher. The Indonesia-to-East route rose 29% to average WS260 points. Y-o-y, rates on the route were up 148%. Spot rates on the Caribbean-to-US East Coast (USEC) route increased by 62% m-o-m to average WS466 points. Y-o-y, they were 276% higher.
Cross-Med spot freight rates rose 43% m-o-m to average WS325 points. They were 178% higher y-o-y. On the Mediterranean-to-Northwest Europe (NWE) route, rates increased by 39% m-o-m to average WS297 points. Compared with the same month last year, they were around 183% higher.
Clean tanker freight rates
Clean spot freight rates saw strength on all reported routes in November. On average, rates increased 13% m-o-m and were up 134% compared with November levels last year.
Rates on the Middle East-to-East route rose 26% in November to average WS236. Y-o-y, rates were up 100%. Freight rates on the Singapore-to-East route rose 6% m-o-m to average WS337 and were 144% higher compared with the same month last year.
Spot freight rates on the NWE-to-USEC route increased 23% m-o-m to average WS337 points in November. They were 157% higher y-o-y. Rates for the Cross-Med route rose 10% to average WS341 points, while rates on the Med-to-NWE route gained 8% to average WS351 points. Compared with the same month last year, rates on the Med routes were 134% and 125% higher, respectively.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide