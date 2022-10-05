OPEC+ to set oil production levels that are fair to producers and consumers: Kuwait

OPEC and its allies are closely monitoring the oil market and any decision on production levels will “ensure energy supplies in the interest of producers and consumers alike,” Kuwaiti oil minister Mohammed al-Fares said Oct. 4, as the coalition prepares to consider a package of output cuts for November to bolster slumping prices.

OPEC+ ministers are scheduled to gather in Vienna on Oct. 5 for their first in-person meeting since March 2020. Key non-OPEC member Russia is said to be pushing for a substantial production cut that could be 1 million b/d or more, though delegates have said no agreements have been made yet.

Crude oil futures have risen in anticipation of the decision, with the ICE Brent December contract trading at $89.53/b, up 67 cents/b from the previous close, as of 0833 GMT.

Platts assessed the Dated Brent physical crude price at $90.09/b on Oct. 3, up 6.5% from $84.63/b on Sept. 26, when rumors of an OPEC+ cut began swirling. But the benchmark is still down from a June 14 peak of $132.06/b, amid market concerns over a global recession.

The strong US dollar has also weighed on commodity prices.

Consideration of the production cut comes despite the G7’s looming plans for a price cap on Russian oil purchases and EU sanctions that will majorly limit Moscow’s export options by early 2023.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who handles his country’s OPEC+ negotiations, is expected to attend the Vienna summit, sources told S&P Global Commodity Insights, despite being placed under US sanctions on Sept. 29.

The meeting could also see the extension of the OPEC+ agreement beyond its expiry at the end of 2022, with OPEC’s core Gulf members eager to maintain political ties with Russia.

In a sign of how sensitive the talks are, a delegate-level Joint Technical Committee meeting Oct. 4 was canceled so that ministers could continue their private negotiations. The JTC assesses market conditions and its analysis of supply-demand fundamentals guides OPEC+ ministers in their deliberations.

“OPEC+ studies all developments and changes in the market to reach decisions that guarantee the security of supplies and the stability of markets,” Fares said in a statement carried by the official KUNA news agency. “OPEC+ has flexibility under the umbrella of the Declaration of Cooperation agreement, which in turn seeks to ensure the recovery and balance of the market and has proven its success during 2020 and 2021.”

Source: Platts