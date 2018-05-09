OPEC to stay on course with output cuts despite Iran sanctions, UAE minister hints

UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei indicated OPEC would remain committed to its production cuts, despite US President Donald Trump’s announcement that the US was withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposing sanctions on Tehran’s oil sector.

Related feature — Iran Sanctions: Global Energy Implications

“Working collaboratively with our partners, our joint efforts to rebalance the oil market and bring investment back into our industry are progressing well,” Mazrouei, who also holds the rotating OPEC presidency this year, said on Twitter after Trump’s announcement. “Collectively, we will continue to focus on these goals.”

OPEC, along with 10 non-OPEC allies led by Russia, are in the midst of a 1.8 million b/d supply cut agreement that is scheduled to run through the end of 2018.

OPEC holds its next meeting June 22 in Vienna amid speculation that some in the bloc may be wavering in their commitment, given the rise in oil prices over the last few months. Any loss of Iranian barrels due to sanctions would tighten the market further.

Iranian deputy oil minister Amirhossein Zamaninia said Sunday that $60-$65/b was “the right level” for oil prices, with officials concerned that elevated prices would only encourage more US shale production and lead to additional volatility.

ICE Brent futures were trading at $75.69/b at 1921 GMT in the wake of Trump withdrawing the US from the nuclear deal.

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia, Iran’s longstanding geopolitical rival, said in a statement it supported the US decision, though it has not signaled whether it would boost its oil production to compensate for any lost Iranian barrels.

Saudi state-owned oil company Aramco said last month it would keep its May crude exports under 7 million b/d for the 12th straight month, to demonstrate its commitment to the OPEC production cut agreement

Iran produced 3.83 million b/d in April, according to the latest S&P Global Platts OPEC survey, roughly 1 million b/d above its output from 2012 to early 2016, when US and EU sanctions were previously in force.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo told CNNMoney earlier Tuesday before Trump’s announcement that the reimposition of sanctions would “not be in the interest of the global economy.”

“Whatever extraneous factor that affects supply or demand, will no doubt send the market into disequilibrium, which is not in the interest of producers, or the interest of consumers,” he told the website.

Barkindo did not respond to requests for comment.

Mazrouei, on Twitter, said “OPEC is a non-political organization.”

“Our goal is to ensure the stability of oil markets in order to secure an efficient, economic and regular supply of petroleum to consumers, a steady income to producers and a fair return on capital for those investing in the petroleum industry,” he said.

Source: Platts