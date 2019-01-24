OPEC to Trump: Production cuts also helping US oil companies

The head of a US shale oil company sang the praises of OPEC for its price-bolstering production cuts of the last two years, a message the organization’s secretary general said he hopes US President Donald Trump is hearing.

“OPEC members play a very important role in stabilizing the market for oil, so those efforts are to be recognized,” John Hess, the CEO of Hess Corp., said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “We need higher prices and more stable prices.”

Trump, who counts OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia among his key allies, has been OPEC’s critic-in-chief, tweeting eight times at the producer group in 2018 to keep oil flowing and prices low for the benefit of the world’s largest oil consumer — the US. The pressure from the president, along with threats by the US Congress to pass so-called NOPEC legislation that would expose the organization to antitrust lawsuits, has OPEC seeking to shed its image as a price gouging cartel.

Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo was the latest official to spread the message that the bloc’s supply cuts have been a lifeline to oil companies in the US.

“You have heard from them. What we have done is commendable. It helped to rescue the US oil industry,” Barkindo said at the Davos event, sharing a stage with Hess and Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub. “All I can tell you is that the actions we have taken are holistic decisions that are not just good for the OPEC alliance but also for the United States.”

OPEC, Russia and nine other non-OPEC allies in December agreed to cut 1.2 million b/d for the first six months of 2019, just after completing a two-year 1.8 million b/d production cut agreement from 2017-2018.

Trump has been silent about OPEC on his Twitter account since the deal was agreed, though he tweeted in the early morning hours Tuesday a quote attributed to conservative columnist Deroy Murdock touting the US’ surging oil exports. Despite surpassing Saudi Arabia and Russia in recent months to become the world’s biggest oil producer, the US remains a net oil importer, however.

Barkindo chalked up the scoldings OPEC has received from Trump as “probably an issue of miscommunication.”

“He is a great communicator. Some of us are not,” Barkindo said. “And sometimes he is three, four steps ahead of us to be able to decode his tweets and his messages.”

EYES ON THE PRIZE

OPEC’s image makeover is hampered by memories of the Arab oil embargo against the US and other western powers in the 1970s leading to price spikes and fuel shortages. More recently, OPEC responded to the US shale boom with a bruising market share battle that tanked prices in 2015 and 2016 and forced many US producers to go bankrupt. But in recent speeches, OPEC officials have highlighted their engagement with US producers, who are legally barred from cooperating with OPEC.

“I can tell you that many [US shale producers] call me when they see that price trend going down and when they see investors starting to turn away, and they say it’s time to do something,” Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih told an energy conference in Abu Dhabi last week. “Of course, they want us to do all the work. They want to take the benefit. But that’s, you know, that’s life.”

Hollub, whose company operates prolific acreage in the Permian Basin, said there was much room left for US shale production to continue growing. But investors are growing much more cautious, stung by oil price volatility in the past, she added. NYMEX crude futures were trading at $52.99/b at 1538 GMT, up almost 25% low on Christmas Eve of $42.53/b, but down 31% from a peak in early October of $76.41/b.

“The resources are there, so it’s going to depend on what oil prices are,” Hollub said in Davos. “There’s still so much uncertainty about what going to happen with the world economy.”

Barkindo acknowledged that many factors influencing oil prices remain outside of OPEC’s control, including geopolitics and trade disputes. Whether the US decides to renew Iran sanctions waivers in May or follow through on its threat to bring Iranian oil exports down to zero will also impact the market.

But without OPEC’s production discipline, market volatility would have been much more damaging to the global economy, Barkindo said.

“We remain focused on achieving stability in the oil market, not only for us producers, which we need badly, but also for consuming countries,” he said. “Now both of us are on the same page.”

In Trump, however, OPEC is dealing with a US president who follows his own script.

A key OPEC/non-OPEC monitoring committee meets March 18 in Azerbaijan, and OPEC’s next full ministerial summit is April 17 in Vienna, when the bloc is expected to debate an extension of its production cut agreement.

Whether he tweets or not, Trump will loom large over both proceedings.

