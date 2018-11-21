OPEC will work to stabilise markets at next meeting – Iraqi deputy minister

Iraqi Deputy Oil Minister Fayadh al-Nema said on Wednesday that OPEC will work to stabilise oil markets, crude prices and supplies at its next meeting.

“OPEC and non-OPEC producers will work together to restore balance to oil prices and supplies to make sure prices stay stable,” he told journalists at an oil exploration conference in Baghdad.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by John Davison and Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Jan Harvey)