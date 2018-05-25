OPEC’s Barkindo says compliance with oil supply pact very high

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Friday that compliance with the global deal on oil output cuts is very high.

Barkindo, speaking to reporters during his visit to the Russian city of St Petersburg, also said concerns that compliance with the deal between OPEC and non-OPEC countries would decrease after oil prices recover have not materialized.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by David Goodman)