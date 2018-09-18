Recent News

  

OPEC's Barkindo says he hopes to agree long-term OPEC+ cooperation by December

in Oil & Companies News 18/09/2018

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that OPEC and non-OPEC countries aim to agree a framework for long-term cooperation by December, when the oil producers plan to meet in Vienna.

“Our determination is to institutionalise this cooperation and to get the permanent framework hopefully by December,” Barkindo told a news conference in Fujairah, in the UAE.

He also said that at a meeting in Algeria on Sept. 23, oil producers will discuss the best mechanism to adopt to ensure they reach 100 percent compliance with crude supply targets.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

