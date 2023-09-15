OPEC’s success underpinned by members acting in ‘harmony’ -Kuwaiti oil minister

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have acted in “harmony” at various stages throughout the group’s history, which has ensured the group’s success, Kuwait’s oil minister Saad Al Barrak said.

OPEC members have focused on the stability of the oil markets, the minister told the Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA on the organization’s 63rd anniversary.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Susan Fenton)