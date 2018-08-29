Open interest for iron ore futures on Dalian exchange hits year-to-date low

Open interest in iron ore futures traded on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange has fallen below 1 million lots in August, after peaking in April above 2.6 million lots.

Iron ore open interest stood at 975,722 lots last Thursday, a year-to-date low, and at 981,858 lots on Monday. One lot is 100 mt.

The year-to-date high was 2.68 million lots on April 16.

In contrast, open interest for iron ore futures on the Singapore Exchange SGX has been stable to date in 2018, as have other ferrous contracts such as rebar and HRC listed on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The DCE opened to international investors on May 4 and received a lot of attention around that time, but market sources said this has not resulted in a rise in liquidity for iron ore futures.

Exchange officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

“A reason why open interest has fallen more on DCE compared to SGX could be that volumes on DCE are more sensitive to volatility, as the exchange typically attracts more investors without exposure to physical iron ore trading — these investors look for other markets when volatility disappears,” a Shanghai trader said.

The Chinese government has also imposed restrictions on blast furnaces since May that have prompted many mills to curb consumption of iron ore fines in favor of scrap.

As a result, demand for iron ore fines has fallen over the past three months, while steel prices have risen significantly. Market sources said that as long as environmental controls remain strict, the big price fluctuations seen in previous years were unlikely, so fewer traders were willing to take speculative positions.

“It [futures] is only used as a hedging tool against other products or by some physical traders, which would not be enough,” a Beijing trader said.

An international trader said that as long as many cargoes in the market meet physical delivery requirements, there would not be many market participants interested in taking long positions.

“An example is RTX, which contains 60% Fe and 3.1% alumina. The specifications meet delivery requirements but I doubt anyone really wants to take the cargoes at the end,” the trader added.

Source: Platts