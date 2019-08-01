Open interest for Q4 Singapore 10 ppm/500 ppm spread rises ahead of IMO 2020

A rise in open interest trading volumes for the Singapore 10 ppm/500 ppm spread in the fourth quarter suggests there is growing interest in medium sulfur gasoil as a hedging tool ahead of the International Maritime Organization’s tightening of global sulfur limits for marine fuels from 2020, market sources said Wednesday.

Forward trading interest for the Singapore 10 ppm gasoil/500 ppm gasoil spread for Q4 on the Intercontinental Exchange totaled 4.156 million barrels as of July 30, ICE data showed. This was almost double that for Q3 of 2.524 million barrels, the data showed.

The spike in hedging in Q4 indicates the market is anticipating a volatile start to the imposition of the IMO’s lower sulfur specifications for residual marine fuels from January 1 next year for the ultra-low sulfur and medium sulfur gasoil markets.

“With the IMO 2020 next year, people are definitely switching to the 10 ppm benchmarks and doing some hedging on the spreads,” a trader based in Singapore said Wednesday.

The IMO will cap global sulfur content in marine fuels at 0.5% from next January 1, down from the current 3.5%. It will apply outside designated emission control areas where the limit is already 0.1%.

The medium sulfur gasoil derivative is likely to prove a better hedging contract for higher sulfur gasoil material, which will be used for blending the new 0.5% marine fuel oil to meet the IMO’s cap, than ultra-low sulfur diesel, which will not, traders said.

“People are having creative ideas on how to hedge ahead of the IMO, that’s fair enough… but I’m sure people are doing something,” another trader said.

“There are more hedging requirements ahead of IMO 2020; some are buying the new specification on the 10 and 500 ppm basis,” a third trader said.

Some marine fuel oil blenders maintain that a blend of 1% fuel oil and 2,500 ppm sulfur gasoil could produce a marine fuel oil blend that is both suitable and fit for purpose, a fourth trader said.

Demand for high to medium sulfur gasoil for the purpose of blending could encourage regional refineries to limit the desulfurization process if the spread between 10 ppm and 500 ppm sulfur gasoil narrows significantly, the trader added.

The Q4 FOB Singapore 10 ppm/500 ppm derivative spread was pegged at 75 cents/b at 0300 GMT Wednesday, lower than the Q3 spread of 84 cents/b, ICE data showed.

