Operational Equipment Continues To Arrive At SA’s Port Terminals

Vital pieces of new operational equipment keep arriving across Transnet Port Terminals (TPT). The latest batch includes 15 haulers for the Durban Multipurpose Terminal (MPT) and Ngqura Container Terminal (NCT), each receiving seven and eight haulers respectively. The Cape Town and Durban Container terminals also recently took delivery of six rubber – tyred gantry cranes, four and two respectively. All purchases form part of the company’s response to industry calls for the replacement of ageing equipment.

TPT has invested R2 billion this current calendar year in equipment. With a fortified maintenance strategy in place, the acquisition of the assets is supported by plans to ensure equipment is available and reliable to service operations around the clock. The boost in equipment also makes provision for running scheduled maintenance without any impact to running operations.

Responsible for loading and offloading cargo aboard vessels calling the seven SA ports across 16-sea cargo and three inland terminals, TPT operations target four major market sectors namely: automotive, containers, bulk and break bulk. While most terminals will be receiving replacement equipment, the acquisitions are also aimed at creating capacity that will enable each terminal to handle an overflow of cargo from another – this way improving the service offering to industry.

To date, the Port Elizabeth Container Terminal has taken delivery of two mobile harbour cranes in April. The Cape Town Container Terminal also took delivery of four straddle carriers in April. The Durban Container Terminals Pier 2 received 15 of 23 straddle carriers in April and August, with the balance arriving before end of September. Durban MPT now boast two additional empty container handlers and seven reach stackers for container handling.

Source: Transnet Port Terminals (TPT)