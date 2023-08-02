Operations suspended at Ukraine’s Izmail port on Danube – sources

Recent News

  

Operations have been suspended at Ukraine’s Izmail port on the Danube after a Russian drone strike, two industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The port, across the river from NATO-member Romania, has served as the main alternative route out of Ukraine for grain exports since Russia reintroduced its de facto blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports in mid-July.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Pavel Polityuk; editing by Tom Balmforth)

