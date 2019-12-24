OPIS Releases Enhancements to Daily Global Marine Fuel Price Report

Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) by IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), an internationally-referenced price-reporting agency serving the oil, natural gas, biofuels and petrochemical industries, announced today it has expanded its offerings in the Global Marine Fuels Report to include price discovery for additional bunker ports across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

In addition, the company has expanded its OPIS-benchmarked ultra-low-sulfur-diesel (ULSD) prices for spot and rack markets across the U.S. Diesel will be an essential component of the 0.5% sulfur (0.5%S) IMO 2020-compliant fuel, called very-low-sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO), and it already is a major component of marine gas oil (MGO). Only OPIS provides benchmarked diesel prices for U.S. spot and rack markets.

The daily price benchmarks found in the OPIS Global Marine Fuels Report, are based on full-day assessments for maximum transparency and reliability, unlike other pricing tools that provide an abbreviated trading day or differential prices. With IMO 2020 fuel restrictions taking effect in less than a month, this concise price report is even more essential for shipowners, refiners, suppliers, fuel managers and traders.

OPIS Global Marine Fuels Report now features ULSD benchmark rack prices for the following cities:

Houston

New York

Philadelphia

Norfolk, Virginia

New Orleans

Los Angeles

Seattle

Detroit

Vancouver, British Columbia

ULSD spot prices have been added to the OPIS Global Marine Fuels Report for:

Gulf Coast

New York Barge

Los Angeles

Pacific Northwest

New bunker ports in the OPIS report include:

Asia

Chiba, Japan

Busan, South Korea

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Zhoushan, China

Europe

Antwerp, Belgium

Hamburg, Germany

Istanbul

Gibraltar

Piraeus, Greece

Americas

Philadelphia

Norfolk, Virginia

Vancouver, British Columbia

Manzanillo, Mexico

Veracruz, Mexico

Valparaiso, Chile

“Only the OPIS Global Marine Fuels Report offers bulk fuel oil, bunker, barge rates and LNG prices in a single publication, along with a British thermal unit (BTU) indicator that allows buyers to compare the energy content-per-dollar-spent on the various marine fuel grades available,” said Jennifer Brumback, director of refined products and renewable fuels for OPIS. “As the benchmark for diesel fuel in select U.S. wholesale markets, OPIS is uniquely positioned to provide the most widely used pricing for the diesel products that will be a major component of the price and formulations of the new IMO 2020-compliant marine fuel blends.”

Source: OPIS