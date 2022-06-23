Opsealog digitizes and streamlines environmental reporting for La Méridionale

Opsealog, a provider of digital performance management solutions for shipping, has formally announced its partnership with French ferry operator La Méridionale to digitize and optimize the operations of its fleet, which transports passengers and cargo between France, Corsica, and Morocco.

Opsealog’s reporting software, Streamlog, has been deployed on all four of La Méridionale’s vessels from January 2022. This has enabled the ferry operator to digitize its environmental reporting, with automated reports generated to ensure compliance with the requirements of the EU’s Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) regime and the IMO’s Data Collection System (DCS). Daily noon reports as well as performance dashboards and alerts are now available for managers through Opsealog’s performance management application, Marinsights.

This digitalization process has resulted in significant time savings for crews on board, who can now easily submit reports through a single platform, instead of having to fill multiple spreadsheets manually. It has also brought major benefits for managers ashore, who no longer have to aggregate key information from different “siloed” sources. The increased data quality has improved the reliability of reporting, reducing errors by 95%. Moreover, having reports available daily – rather than waiting several months for the data to be processed – enables crews and managers to adjust operations for each vessel on an ongoing basis.

The next steps will include the digitalization of other key reports, such as monthly machine and waste monitoring reports, as well as fuel consumption, delays and commercial KPIs. The partners also aim to use data-driven insights to improve the fleet’s environmental performance, supporting compliance with environmental regulations such as IMO’s Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) requirements.

Christophe Séguinot, Technical Director at La Méridionale said: “At La Méridionale, we are proud to be green pioneers, and have been taking tangible action for over a decade to reduce the environmental footprint of our services. Our flagship ferry Piana, for example, is the first vessel in the world fitted with a particles filter, eliminating 99.9% of SOx and ultra-fine particles (PM<1). We are as well the very first French Company to use the Electrical Shore Connection at berth since 2017.

“Now, our digital transformation is a strategic priority, and one that goes hand in hand with our commitment to the planet and the climate. The first few months of our partnership with Opsealog have already helped our team save time and given our managers better visibility on our operations. We look forward to the next steps, as we continue to harness the potential of data to unlock even more efficiencies and sustainability in our operations.”

Arnaud Dianoux, founder and managing director of Opsealog, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with La Méridionale, using our unique combination of digital and human expertise to improve data quality and monitoring, and ultimately help a genuine leader in sustainable ferry services achieve its decarbonisation ambitions. Through this partnership, we also demonstrate that digital solutions can be lightweight, flexible, and reliable even in difficult environments with very low connectivity and bandwidth.

“At Opsealog, we fundamentally believe that good data management is an essential pillar of shipping’s sustainability transition, giving companies the visibility they need to assess their starting point, identify potential efficiency gains, measure their progress, and demonstrate their compliance with existing and upcoming emissions regulations. After achieving an average of 15%, and up to 22%, fuel and emissions reductions with companies in the offshore sector, we are proud to bring our concept of ‘efficiency as a service’ to an expanded pool of partners in commercial shipping.”

