Opsealog report highlights the potential of digitalisation to drive OSV fuel efficiency

Maritime digitalisation leader calls for greater data integration and analytics in the offshore sector as new white paper showcases opportunities for substantial fuel savings and emissions reductions.

Marseille, France – 21 September 2023 – A new white paper published by maritime performance management expert Opsealog has shed light on the central role of data in boosting fuel efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from offshore support vessel (OSV) operations.

The report details a series of recommendations that can help operators secure immediate gains in fuel efficiency and reduce the carbon impact of their offshore activities. It also reveals how a good data management framework can lay the groundwork of a longer-term programme of change, underpinned by data-driven evidence and insights.

The white paper sets out five practical steps that OSV operators can take to secure improvements in the fuel efficiency of their offshore operations through better data analytics:

• Mapping their existing data environment to identify any limitations and assess what improvements can be achieved with the data already available.

• Understanding the data analysis process and the importance of human oversight.

• Identifying clear goals for greater efficiency, with specific KPIs to measure progress.

• Ensuring that the deployment of digital solutions is a collaborative process, as getting the digital transition right is as much about organisational and cultural changes as it is about technology.

• Managing ongoing change, as regulation and data processes continue to evolve throughout the energy transition.

With case studies drawn from Opsealog’s eight years of experience across the world’s offshore markets, combining data integration and human expertise to deliver over 170,000 tonnes of CO2 savings, the research highlights how having detailed digital monitoring in place helps owners, fleet managers and captains gain insights on how to adjust operations to improve efficiency, reduce their carbon footprint, and control operational costs. It reveals how this digital foundation enabled ADNOC Logistics & Services to achieve a 12% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions, and delivered a 10% gain in fuel efficiency for Brunei Shell Petroleum.

This report comes as the offshore sector faces growing pressure to reduce its environmental footprint, from regulators as well as industry stakeholders, while market and finance challenges are leading owners to reconsider their fleet composition and location. For fleet managers, having detailed monitoring in place helps them gain insights on how to adjust operations to improve efficiency, reduce their carbon footprint and control operational costs.

Arnaud Dianoux, Managing Director of Opsealog, said: “This new report shows that good data management is not just a ‘nice to have’, but a necessity for the offshore sector. It will be essential to enable companies to remain competitive, especially at a time when regulatory and market forces are driving the industry to slash greenhouse gas emissions and extend the lifetime of vessels.

“There is a fortunate correlation between fuel efficiency and GHG emissions reductions, which allows charterers’ commercial ambitions to align with wider environmental concerns. Therefore, it is a highly practical, common-sense approach to make better use of the data assets that in many cases already exist, in order to improve operational performance. This also helps companies prepare for the regulation ahead and enables them to progress with confidence.”

Source: Opsealog