Optimarin expands global service and spare parts network

Ballast water treatment (BWT) specialist Optimarin is pleased to announce an agreement with US-based Lee Engineering Supply Company to warehouse critical spare parts and plans to expand its global service network.

As the first company to install a commercial BWT system, Optimarin was also the first to achieve full USCG approval and the first to offer a full five-year parts and servicing guarantee on fleet agreements. In the last five years, the company has sold more than 1000 units and is now strengthening its global network of service and spare parts to be first in customer service.

According to Leiv Kallestad (CEO Optimarin) the agreement with Lee Engineering Supply Company represents an important step in the company’s efforts to provide quality after-sale service to owners operating in the Gulf of Mexico. “By warehousing critical spare parts at Lee Engineering’s facilities in Louisiana, we can make sure our customers have rapid access to both spare parts and service, if required,” he says. “Unlike some competing BWT providers, Optimarin understands that for owners don’t want to wait for parts to shipped from overseas to continue operations.”

Tore Andersen (Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing) notes that Optimarin systems are recognised for their reliability, but says some parts critical to the functioning of BWT units may periodically require replacement. “Most requests for spare parts we have logged at our 24/7 service centre in Stavanger are UV lamps and the quartz glass coverings that protect them,” he says. “These are easy enough to replace and, thanks to our cooperation with Lee Engineering, we can provide same-day delivery for owners operating in the Gulf.”

Ander adds that in addition to the US, spare parts for Optimarin BWT systems are available in Yokohama Japan, Rotterdam, Holland and Singapore.

Lee Engineering Supply Company is also part of Optimarin’s service network, with a dedicated technician certified by Optimarin on call to provide repair, maintenance and software upgrades when required. “We also operate service centres in strategic ports in Europe, Asia and the USA and for customers who trade on the west coast of Africa, we have plans to open another service centre in Namibia.”

Kallestad says building Optimarin’s global spare parts and service network is critical to the company’s growth strategy. “Our customers appreciate the reliability and quality of our BWT systems, but as sales continue to increase, we recognize the importance of offering best-in-class customer support,” he says. “Our goal is to be where our customers are.”

Source: Optimarin