Optimarin successfully completes IMO G8 and USCG test programme

Ballast water treatment (BWT) specialist Optimarin has successfully completed testing of its market proven Optimarin Ballast System (OBS) in accordance with the revised IMO G8 guidelines, while also upgrading its existing US Coast Guard (USCG) approval certificates to ensure compliance for zero to two hours holding time. In a demonstration of OBS’ unique robustness and flexibility, the tests were conducted with two different filters simultaneously to provide peace of mind for all operational parameters.

Optimarin is a pioneer in the BWT niche. The first company to install a commercial maritime system, in 2000, the Stavanger-headquartered team was also the first to achieve full USCG approval and the first to offer a full five-year parts and servicing guarantee on fleet agreements. The latest move cements its position as an early mover, completing testing ahead of IMO’s G8 October deadline to ensure customers meet the most stringent regulatory requirements.

Ahead of the curve

“We’ve built a reputation as a true specialist, with reliable, easy to install and operate technology that also has the highest specifications with regard to quality and compliance,” states CEO Leiv Kallestad. “We understand our customers’ needs and are committed to providing them with technology that, in short, makes their life a little simpler – allowing them to focus on core operations safe in the knowledge they have a BWT system, and support, they can rely on.

“This emphasizes that drive. In a shifting regulatory landscape we wanted to send out a clear message that we are ahead of the curve, satisfying all requirements so owners and operators have a global ‘ticket to trade’, and one less thing to worry about. Optimarin is a long-term partner for its customers, so we see it as vital that we safeguard their operations as much in the future as we do today.”

Stringent standards

The testing procedures were conducted at the NIVA test facility in Norway from September 2019 to the end of June 2020, with DNV GL operating as the designated Independent Laboratory. In total, 36 tests were run for three salinity conditions (fresh, brackish and marine water), with zero interruption or mechanical issues recorded. DNV GL is now undertaking final evaluation and documentation of the tests ahead of full regulatory application and completion.

In other news, Optimarin notes that the COVID-19 pandemic failed to have significant impact on the organisation, with several new fleet agreements signed and “business as usual” for its delivery and service functions.

Positive progress

“It’s obviously been a time of disruption, for the industry and society as a whole, but we’re very satisfied with how the organisation has responded,” Kallestad concludes. “We’d like to thank our dedicated staff, a superb supply chain and all our partners and customers for their hard work and support. The pandemic doesn’t affect the industry’s need to comply with regulations and safeguard the environment, so it’s gratifying to see the business continue to make such positive headway in 2020.”

Optimarin has now sold around 1000 of its UV-based systems, with more than 650 installed and operational, of which approximately 40% are retrofits. Customers include names such as Royal Caribbean International, Fednav, GulfMark, Hapag Lloyd, Matson Navigation, McDermott, the Danish Navy, MOL, Seatruck, and Technip, amongst others.

OBS has certification from a comprehensive range of classification organizations, including ABS, BV, DNV-GL, LR, CCS & MLIT Japan.

Source: Optimarin