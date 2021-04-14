Optimarin surfs retrofit wave with orders for over 100 units so far in 2021

Optimarin has announced its best ever start to a year, with the ballast water treatment specialist signing a series of fleet contracts, frame agreements and system orders to continue the positive trend recorded in Q4 2020. The latest contract is a fleet agreement for 30 vessels, with an as yet unnamed owner, which follows on from a 40-ship exclusive frame agreement signed in January, and the extension of an existing fleet contract. A series of other orders, many from new customers, has pushed sales figures past 100 units for 2021 so far.

“For Optimarin this latest contract award acts as a further confirmation of our strong position as a leading BWTS supplier,” comments Leiv Kallestad, Optimarin CEO. “Not only is the customer trusting in the quality of the system and our capacity to deliver it in a timely manner, but also recognizing our first-class customer support and ability to offer the market one of the absolute best performing BWT systems available. Seen as a whole, these qualities make for a very attractive proposition for new and existing customers alike.”

Accelerating activity

Tore Andersen, Optimarin EVP Sales and Marketing, says the segment is now picking up quickly ahead of impending regulatory compliance: “We’ve seen some hesitation in the market to sign orders since the advent of the global pandemic – due to understandable commercial uncertainty – but we now see ship owners moving swiftly to ensure they get the systems they want, when and where they want them, to ensure global compliance.”

He continues: “There is a retrofit wave hitting and that puts obvious pressure on engineering and supply chains, especially with the potential shortage of key components within many industries as a result of current logistics challenges. Owners are aware of the situation and are now positioning to secure the best technology at a time and place that fits in with their fleets’ busy operational schedules. Lost time due to deviating from set routes and not getting the installations they want is lost money, which nobody wants.

“Thankfully, Optimarin is well placed to deliver reliably, with short-lead times – thanks to a robust supply chain and efficient organisation – and ensure on-time compliance and first-class results. Leading global owners are starting to recognise us for this, building on the reputation we already have for market proven, cost effective, and simple, flexible technology.”

Customer focus

Optimarin has now installed more than 700 systems, with its modular construction perfectly suited for vessels with limited space, such as offshore supply and construction ships. In January it became the first BWT company with UV + filter technology to receive USCG certification for a choice of two different filters, meaning all of its components are now available from two suppliers to ensure maximum availability and rapid delivery.

“With deadlines looming, our customers need a rock-solid service operation and supply chain, with true global coverage,” Kallestad adds. “Optimarin has invested a significant amount of time and resources to meet that demand and satisfy customer requirements. We now support customers 24/7 around the world through partnerships with renowned service companies, an expansion of our e-learning platform and inhouse support functions. The customer is always our focus at Optimarin.”

The Optimarin Ballast System (OBS) has full EX approval from USCG and IMO. In addition, OBS boasts certification from a comprehensive range of classification organisations, such as ABS, BV, DNV-GL, LR, CCS & MLIT Japan. Customers include names such as Saga Shipholding, Fednav, Hapag Lloyd, Ardmore, Carisbrooke, MOL, Evergreen, Tidewater, Solstad, DOF and Island Offshore

