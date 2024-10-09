ORBCOMM joins Move to -15°C coalition to promote cold chain sustainability

ORBCOMM today announced it has joined the Move to -15°C campaign as a technology provider to help track and share the telematics data that will help quantify the initiative’s impact.

Launched at COP28, the Move to -15°C is a coalition of industry leaders committed to changing the global temperature that frozen food is stored and transported at from -18°C to -15°C. This move could cut carbon emissions by 17.7 million metric tonnes and reduce energy consumption by 25 terawatt-hours.

“We’re proud to be joining this initiative, alongside other industry leaders, to support the evolution of a decades-old frozen food standard that hurts our environment,” says Christian Allred, ORBCOMM SVP and GM of Maritime IoT.

“As a supply chain visibility technology provider, data matters to us. And what the data shows is that dropping the temperature frozen goods are stored and transported at by a few degrees can have a massive positive impact on the planet.”

With over 30 years of experience in industrial IoT, ORBCOMM reefer telematics are among the leaders in the industry in over-the-road transportation and maritime. Six of the world’s top 10 shipping lines use ORBCOMM technology to remotely monitor and manage cargo conditions like temperature and humidity to help reduce carbon footprint, eliminate operational inefficiencies and improve cargo integrity.

Today, ORBCOMM cold chain customers are using telematics to help reduce spoilage, improve resource efficiency, simplify ESG reporting and increase operational transparency. With ORBCOMM joining the Move to -15°C coalition, they can now use the same data to quantify the initiative’s effects.

Since its launch at COP 28 in 2023, the Move to -15°C has doubled its membership numbers. Today, it includes stakeholders from every stage of the frozen food cold chain, including Maersk, DP World, Hapag-Lloyd, Lineage, Ocean Network Express and Morrison’s.

Source: ORBCOMM