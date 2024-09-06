OrbitMI introduces major upgrade to simplify noon, event and sensor reporting and improve data accuracy

OrbitMI has changed how ship-to-shore reports are handled in the maritime industry with its upgraded Orbit Reporter platform. This enhanced tool provides a central hub for distributing reliable vessel data, helping to eliminate errors and meet new regulatory demands for accurate reporting.

“The complexity of new environmental regulations means that high-quality, consistent data is essential for effective decision-making and achieving goals like efficiency and reduced emissions,” says OrbitMI CEO Ali Riaz.

However, he notes that the current manual methods for reporting often lead to mistakes, latency, and increase the workload for crews.

Current challenges with noon reporting

Today, noon reporting is a tedious and complicated process. Crews must create multiple reports for different stakeholders, which increases the chance of errors when copying and pasting information across various systems.

Moreover, there’s no standard format for noon reports — each company or charter party may have its own guidelines, causing inconsistencies in how data is collected across the industry. As a result, many reports lack key information about voyage performance, fuel use, and emissions, making it harder to optimize these areas.

“The absence of standardized, high-quality data leads to an inefficient and error-prone reporting system that doesn’t meet the needs of modern shipping,” Riaz explains.

A better way to handle reporting

To address these issues, OrbitMI has developed the latest version of its Orbit Reporter platform, which simplifies noon reporting by automating data collection, validation and sharing with stakeholders.

The platform combines reliable high-frequency data from onboard sensors with manual noon reports to provide a complete and accurate picture of vessel operations. It also reduces the workload for crews by eliminating the need for double data entry.

Orbit Reporter serves as a central hub for data, standardizing inputs from various sensors and performing automated checks to ensure data accuracy. It then sends this verified, standardized data to all relevant systems and stakeholders.

Ensuring data accuracy

Orbit Reporter uses advanced tools like AI and machine learning to detect and correct errors. It also analyzes data in context — considering factors like weather conditions — and validates information in real time, creating a feedback loop for continuous improvement.

“This approach ensures consistent data, which in turn supports better decision-making,” Riaz says.

The platform is also compatible with emerging Operational Vessel Data (OVD) standards and can integrate with various third-party systems, such as verification systems used by classification societies, to maintain a seamless flow of data across the maritime industry.

Built for the future

As a web-based platform, Orbit Reporter is designed to adapt to the changing needs of the shipping industry, with regular updates to meet new regulations and customizable templates for different types of vessels.

Future enhancements may include features like predictive maintenance, automated voyage optimization, and integration with satellite sensors for environmental monitoring.

“The new version of Orbit Reporter is a game-changer for maritime reporting,” says Riaz. “This innovative solution will not only make reporting less cumbersome for crews but also enhance operational efficiency, support data-driven decision-making, and promote sustainability in the maritime sector.”

Source: OrbitMI