OrbitMI Welcomes Tobias Constien as Director of Product Management to Drive Innovation and Digital Transformation

OrbitMI, a leading provider of maritime intelligence and analytics solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tobias Constien as its new Director of Product Management, effective April 2024. Constien brings experience in maritime technology, with a robust background in digital transformation, product strategy, and innovation within the sector.

Constien joins OrbitMI from zero44, where he played a role in advancing digital initiatives and product innovations with a focus on decarbonization. With a passion for driving change in the maritime industry, Constien is committed to harnessing his expertise to modernize maritime operations, enhance efficiency, and contribute to OrbitMI’s efforts in digitalization and sustainability.

“What excites me most about joining OrbitMI is the opportunity to be at the forefront of digital transformation in the maritime industry,” commented Constien. “OrbitMI’s mission to aligns perfectly with my professional values. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at OrbitMI to create solutions that not only meet our customers’ needs but also push the boundaries of what’s possible in this industry.”

OrbitMI, established in 2019, offers a cloud-based SaaS platform that enables maritime organizations to make data-driven decisions by unlocking the hidden value in their data. The company’s suite of solutions includes maritime intelligence and analytics, sustainability and compliance, chartering, vessel tracking, performance management, and weather routing.

Ali Riaz, CEO of OrbitMI, expressed his enthusiasm for Constien’s appointment, stating, “Tobias is a strategic addition to our leadership team. His deep understanding of digital transformation and product innovation will be instrumental in driving the next phase of OrbitMI’s growth. Tobias’s vision for integrating advanced technologies like AI and data analytics into our product offerings is exactly what we need to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving industry. We are excited to see how his leadership will enhance our products and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

In his new role, Constien will focus on enhancing and expanding OrbitMI’s product offerings, including improving the Orbit Reporter tool to reduce workload on vessel crews and ensure seamless integration with other systems. His collaborative approach to product development, which involves customers and cross-functional teams, is set to drive significant advancements in OrbitMI’s ability to deliver innovative, user-friendly solutions.

With Constien onboard, OrbitMI continues to strengthen its commitment to helping the maritime industry become data driven by delivering solutions that enhance both operational efficiency and sustainability.

Source: OrbitMI