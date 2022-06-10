Orca AI to provide fleet navigation safety platform to Maran Tankers Management

Orca AI, the developer of the first automated situational awareness platform, has partnered with Maran Tankers Management (MTM), to further develop the fleet’s situational awareness and safe navigation in congested waterways.

Orca AI is bringing pioneering AI technologies to the shipping industry to maximize voyage safety and operational efficiency for ships and fleets. Powered by maritime purpose-built machine learning and computer vision algorithms, Orca AI’s automated situational awareness platform empowers crews on-board to make data-driven decisions in congested waters. The platform allows fleet managers and ships owners to have better transparency of their fleet safety performance and better identify areas that can be further improved.

The intelligence gained through Orca AI significantly enhances merchant shipping safety, which is facing a myriad of safety challenges with the increased ship congestion over the oceans in the past 2 years. Nearly 4,000 maritime accidents occur annually and a number of these are partly caused by low situational awareness in congested areas and human error, as well as a fundamental lack of insight and insufficient data on potential incidents.

Mr Mark Pearson, Managing Director at Maran Tankers Management (MTM), “Maritime crude oil transport is a highly complex business. Our safety-first approach together with our openness to technological innovation drives us to be on a constant lookout for cutting-edge solutions to lower safety risks. With Orca AI, MTM fleet crews now have additional highly advanced navigational equipment to use which allow data driven, real time decisions to be made.

Mr. Yarden Gross, CEO, and co-founder of Orca AI: “We are thrilled that an industry leader as Maran Tankers Management (MTM), has chosen Orca AI to further enhance its fleet safety. Greek shipping has always been a cornerstone of global sea transport, and today it leads in adopting new cutting-edge technologies. We’re delighted to accompany Maran Tankers Management (MTM), as they continue to guide the way at sea.”

Source: Orca AI