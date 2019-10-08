Order for Wärtsilä LNG Bunkering Vessel Simulator enables first-of-its-kind hands-on training

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply an LNG bunkering vessel simulator to Kasi Group (Malaysia), a leading provider of integrated marine solutions. The simulator will be used to provide hands-on training to those who will be operating LNG bunkering services. Wärtsilä is the first company capable of offering such a simulator. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in July.

“As the global demand for LNG fuel for marine applications increases, the number of LNG bunkering vessels serving this demand is also increasing. To achieve best operating practices, safety and efficiency, first-rate crew training is essential. The Wärtsilä simulator enables this,” says Captain Bo Caspersen, General Manager, Kasi Group. “We are familiar with Wärtsilä’s competence in simulator systems having used them in our research and development programme for some ten years already. We therefore had no hesitation in approaching Wärtsilä again when we were asked to provide training”.

The demand for training services for LNG bunkering vessel simulators has been rising since 2017, when only one single LNG bunkering vessel was in service. By the end of 2018, this number had increased to a total of nine ships, and it is forecasted that a further 30 of these vessels will be delivered during the coming five years.

The Wärtsilä scope of supply for its delivery of a TechSim LCHS Network Class simulator to Kasi Group includes a total of five work stations, namely one for the instructor and four for the trainees.

Source: Wärtsilä