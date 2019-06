Russia’s energy ministry said on Monday that the amount of organic chloride in oil loaded from the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga stood at 3.6 parts per million (ppm) as of June 24.

It also said that the organic chloride content in the oil at Ust-Luga was expected at 3.7-4.3 ppm between June 24-July 2, compared with the maximum allowed level of 10 ppm.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)